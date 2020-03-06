HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. Nine years ago, the two beautiful hearts became one. Yeah! It's been nine years for the cute couple. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and posted a throw back picture with a quote,'9 years of marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows everyday...'.

We all know that it was love at first sight for Allu Arjun and he never shies to confess his love towards his lovable wife. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have been blessed with two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Allu Arjun always takes time out of his busy schedule and spends quality time with his family. Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy stay active on social media and try to share important things in their life. Recently, Allu Arjun have posted a funny video in which there was a cute conversation between Allu Arjun and Allu Arha.

We Sakshi Post wish a happy anniversary for the couple. Just scroll down the article to see the beautiful pictures of Allu Arjun and his family.