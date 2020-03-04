HYDERABAD: Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been an audience's favourite since it has hit screens. Allu Arjun has managed to do complete justice to the role, just like any other role he has done to date, with style and class. The Stylish start has managed to woo the audiences in this one with his acting, choice of clothes and most importantly, the dancing.

He played alongside Pooja Hegde who portrayed her role in the most beautiful and innocent manner. The whole movie is a family entertainer. It has its share of comedy that will leave you in splits, and a mix of notorious and emotional drama.

The movie has now been rolled out on Netflix. People wanting to Netflix and Chill can opt for this movie now. If you do not have a Netflix account, go get yourself one now, or even ask your friends for their account details and do watch the movie.

