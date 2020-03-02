HYDERABAD: Manasa Manasa lyrical from Akhil Akkineni's ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ has been released. Sid Sriram sang the song and needless to say about how his voice mesmerises all and sundry. We all are gifted to have Sid Sriram and now we bet ‘Manasa Manasa’ song is surely going to be on loop. Lyrics penned by Surendra Krishna and music scored by Gopi Sunder.

Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and the producers of the movie are Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. The movie is presented by Allu Aravind under the banner GA2 Pictures.

Most Eligible Bachelor features Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The shooting of the movie is going on a faster pace and it is touted to be a romantic entertainer. As per the reports, the movie is going to hit the theatres on 22nd May, 2020.