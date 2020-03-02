We Sakshi Post have come up with a few interesting filmy updates. Just scroll down the article to know more.
Sobhita Dhulipala in Adivi Sesh’s Film:
AdiviSesh is going to share screen space with Sobhita Dhulipala for Major. This is the second time for both of them to act together after Goodachari. The story of the movie is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who saved several hostages in the 26/11 terrrorist attack that took place in ‘The Taj Mahal Palace’ in Mumbai in 2008. Sashi Kiran Tikka is the director of the movie and we think that this biopic is surely going to impress the audience.
Malavika Mohanan With Ravi Teja:
Malavika Mohanan is likely to be the heroine opposite Ravi Teja in his next film which is going to be helmed by Ramesh Varma. As of now there is no official information, let us wait for it. Currently, Ravi Teja is busy with his upcoming movie, Krack. Gopichand Malineni is the director of the film. Shruti Haasan is the female lead in the film. Krack is going to hit the screens on 8th May, 2020.
Suriya’s Next Film Titled As Aruvaa:
Suriya is gearing up for the shooting of his next movie which is titled as Aruvaa. Hari is the director of the film and it is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja on behalf of Studio Green. This is the sixth time for Suriya and Hari to join their hands together. D. Imman is the music director of the film. The shooting of the movie will start from April and is likely to be released for Diwali 2020.
Aamir Khan’s New Look Is Going Viral:
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's new photo is going viral. He was seen as an army officer with clean shave and oversized glasses. The film is titled as Lal Singh Chaddha. The movie is remake of 1994 film Forrest Gump in which Tom Hanks played a lead role. Advait Chandan is the director of the film and is jointly bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Earlier, a poster of Aamir Khan with long beard and turban was released by the makers of the movie. Kareena Kapoor will be seen opposite Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in an important role.
Shooting Of #NBK106 Starts Today:
The shooting of #NBK106 has started today. This is the third time for Nandamuri Bala Krishna and Boyapati Srinu to collaborate with each other. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is the producer of the movie and SS Thaman is going to score the music for the film. Sources say that a fight sequence has been shot today under the supervision of fight master Ram Lakshman.
