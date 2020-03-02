HYDERABAD: Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun tries to spend quality time with his family whenever he gets some free time. Allu Arjun got married to Sneha Reddy and the couple blessed with two kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Allu Arjun is not only a caring husband but also a doting father. Allu Arjun posts adorable moments from his life and now he has posted a video on his Instagram which is winning the internet.

Allu Arjun and Allu Arha were seen in a cute conversation and truly no words to express the father-daughter love. Allu Arjun asks Arha, ‘ what is your favourite colour bey?’ She replies, Pink bey. Allu Arjun asks her that she is calling bey and the little munchkin continues to call him. The video is so adorable and now it has become viral.