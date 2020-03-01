HYDERABAD: The handsome hunk of Tollywood and most sought after actor in the south, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with the shooting of his next film which is titled as Liger. Puri Jagannadh is helming the project and the shooting is going on a faster pace in Mumbai. Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey is sharing the screen space with Vijay and this is going to be her debut in Tollywood.

Now, the news is that a picture of Vijay and Ananya got leaked on social media; Vijay was seen riding the bike and Ananya was sitting on the front portion of the bike facing towards him. It is learned that Vijay is going to shoot some high octane scenes for the film.