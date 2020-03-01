HYDERABAD: After a long time, Allu Arjun scored blockbuster with the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and the fans are celebrating the 50 days of the release of movie. Ever since the the movie has hit the theatres, it is creating history and is breaking all the records. The songs are trending till date on You Tube and other social media platforms, the numbers are going high with each passing day.

Trivikram narrated the story in the most captivating manner and Allu Arjun also performed his best. The film is bankrolled by Allu Arvind and S Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde shared screen space opposite Allu Arjun. The film features Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sushanth, Navdeep, etc. Allu Arjun and Trivikram proved once again and scored a hattrick. As per the news, the movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has broken the Baahubali record in various places. Thanks to Thaman for scoring such a wonderful music.

The movie received accolades from all the corners and is minting moolah at the box office. The film can be said as an absolute blessing for Allu Arjun as he is in a dire need of hit.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie which is titled as #AA20. Sukumar is helming the project.

