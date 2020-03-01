HYDERABAD: Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has broken all the records and the film turned out as a blockbuster. Now, the actor is busy with the shooting of his next film which is tentatively titled as #AA20. Sukumar is the captain of the ship and this is the third time for Allu Arjun and Sukumar to join their hands together. Now, the news is that Allu Arjun is planning to wear 'Rowdy Wear' in one of his songs in the upcoming movie.

It is all known knowledge that Vijay Deverakonda has gifted customised T-shirts for Allu Arjun and Bunny promised that he will wear Rowdy outfits during the success meet of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. As promised Bunny donned Rowdy ensembles for the success celebrations.

So, now rumours are doing rounds that Allu Arjun is planning to wear ‘Rowdy Ensembles’ for one of the songs in his #AA20. If it happens, Vijay will jump with joy as his favourite is wearing outfits from his label.

Sources say that Allu Arjun will be shown in a different angle in #AA20 and for this Allu Arjun has undergone a great transformation. As per the reports, the story of the movie is going to be based on sandal wood mafia.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with the shooting of his next film which is titled as Liger with Puri Jagannadh.

