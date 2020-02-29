HYDERABAD: The teaser of Ram's next film, RED is out now. The one-minute-twenty seconds teaser looked quite interesting and we think Kishore Tirumala, the director of the film is going to show Ram in a different angle. The teaser opens with the dialogue, 'This is the first time to have a case like this in the crime history'. Going by the teaser, Ram will be seen as Siddharth and Aditya in the film.

Ram is going to play a dual role in this film. Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amrita Iyer will be seen as the female leads in the movie. Nivetha Pethuraj is seen as the police officer in the film. The shooting of the movie is going on a faster pace. Ram looked cool in both class and mass looks. The teaser which has been released might have captivated audience for sure.

RED film is produced by Sravanti Ravi Kishore. Mani Sharma is composing tunes for this film. Sources say that the RED movie is the remake of Tamil film, Thadam.