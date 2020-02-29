HYDERABAD: Mahesh Babu is undoubedtly one of the super stars of Tollywood. His recent release, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ has hit the theatres for this Sankranti and it turned out as the blockbuster. The film received accolades from all the corners.

Anil Ravipudi helmed the project and the film has all the commercial elements that were needed for a film to turn as super hit. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna acted with much ease and enthralled audience with their chemistry. The songs of the film also grabbed the attention. Thanks to Devi Sri Prasad for scoring such a wonderful music. Mahesh Babu impressed audience with his comic timing and strong acting skills. He was seen as Major Ajay Krishna in the film.

Vijayshanti made her comeback with this film and her acting made everyone hooked to the story. She was seen in the role of a professor and one can say, Mahesh Babu and Vijayshanti captivated all and sundry. The movie has collected well and it broke all the records in the Tollywood. Just have a look at the 50 day collection report:

Nizam - 40.88 cr

Ceeded - 16.5 cr

Vizag - 20.38 cr

East Godavari- 11.77 cr

West Godavari- 7.8 cr

Krishna - 8.9 cr

Guntur - 10.90 cr

Nellore - 4.17 cr

ROI - 12.03 Cr

Overseas - 12.86 Cr

The movie has collected a total of Rs 121.48 crore share in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. The world wide collection of the movie is Rs. 146.19 cr.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next under the direction of Geetha Govindam director,Parasuram. Earlier, there were talks between Vamsi Paidipally and Mahesh Babu but due to some unknown reasons, their talks didn’t materialise. So, let us wait and see in which project, Mahesh is going to act.

