The makers of the movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru have released a special promo on the completion of 50 days of release of the movie. The promo looked simply superb! The movie which has been released on January 11 scored good revenue and got a positive talk.
The special promo starts with Ajay explaining about Mahesh Babu to Prakash Raju. Ajay says about Alluri Seetharamaraju and on the backdrop the photo of Krishna comes. The fans of Mahesh Babu are expressing their happiness by celebrating the 50 days of Sarileru Neekevvaru’s release. Now the #SarileruNeekevvaru, #50DaysOfBBSLN, #AllTimeBlockBusterSLN, #MaSSMB, #MindBlock, etc are trending on Twitter.
Rashmika was seen opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. Vijayshanti played a powerful role in the movie. Rajendra Prasad, Prakash, Sangeetha, Rao Ramesh, Ajay were seen in important roles in the film. Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu jointly produced the film. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for the film. The makers have also released the most awaited song, Mind Block video song today.
The song and the promo which has been released today are going great on You tube.
