On the professional front, Sai Dharam Tej who faced so many flops might be enjoying with the success of his film, Prathi Roju Pandage. Now, he is busy with the shooting of his next movie, Solo Brathuke So Better. The movie is going to be a romantic drama. Subbu is helming the project and is produced by BVSN Prasad. Nabha Natesh is sharing the screen space opposite Sai Dharam Tej. Thaman is scoring the music for the film. The shooting of the film is going on a faster pace and it is going to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

Ram Charan Tej is also busy with the shooting of his next film, RRR. A magnum opus movie directed by creative director, SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be seen as the male leads in the movie. The film RRR is made on a huge budget and everyone has pinned their hopes on this period film.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan Takes Hormones!