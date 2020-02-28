Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Bheeshma' has hit the screens and the film is doing absolutely great at the box office. The success of the movie gave relief to Nithiin who has been waiting for a long time for a decent hit. Nithiin and Rashmika acted with much perfection and everyone in the film lived up to their roles. Venky Kudumula directed the film and is bankrolled by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainment. Mahati Swara Sagar scored a soothing music. After seven days of release, the world wide collections of the movie is Rs. 23.75 cr shares. The area-wise break up of the film, Bheeshma:

Nizam: Rs 7.50 cr

Ceeded: Rs 2.85 cr

UA: Rs 2.58 cr

East Godavari: Rs 1.43 cr

West Godavari: Rs 1.19 cr

Krishna: Rs 1.33 cr

Nellore: Rs 59 Lakhs

Guntur: Rs 1.54 cr

Rest of India: Rs 1.75 Cr

Rest of World: Rs 3 Cr

On the professional front, Nithiin and Rashmika are busy with their films. On other side, Nithiin got engaged to his long time girl friend and is going to enter the wedlock soon.

