HYDERABAD: Stylish Star Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The movie has hit the theatres for Sankranti and it turned out as blockbuster. Trivikram Srinivas helmed the movie and is bankrolled by Allu Arvind and S Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde shared screen space opposite Allu Arjun. The film features Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sushanth, Navdeep, etc.

The digital rights of the film have been acquired by Sun NXT and is now streaming on Sun NXT and Netflix. According to the sources the overseas distribution company of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo during the promotions of the film, declared that the movie will not stream on any digital platforms till the movie completes 60 days of its theatrical run. But now, the film is available on Netflix. Netizens reacted to this and raised severe objection over the release of the film on the sites like Sun NXT and Netflix.

However the other section of people who have seen the film felt happy and poured praises on Allu Arjun and Trivikram for coming up with such a beautiful concept. Here are a few tweets from the Twitterati after watching the film.