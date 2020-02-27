We ‘Sakshi Post’ have come up with a few interesting filmy updates. Just have a look at the article to know the ‘Tollywood Updates’.

Megastar Chiranjeevi And VV Vinayak Combination Once Again!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with the works of his 152nd film. Now, the news is that VV Vinayak is likely to direct the Malayalam remake of Lucifer in Telugu. As of now, there is no official information. Let us wait for it. Ram Charan has purchased the remake rights of Lucifer. VV Vinayak earlier directed the film, Khaidi No.150 in which Chiranjeevi played the lead role.

Prabhas To Shoot In Europe...

Handsome hunk of Tollywood, Prabhas is working for his 20th film. The next schedule of shooting is going to start from the first week of March. The makers are busy hunting beautiful locations for the film and it is likely that a few places in Europe has been finalised for the shooting.

Update on #PSPK27:

Pawan Kalyan is shooting for his film, #PSPK26 which is a remake of Bollywood film, Pink. Now, the news is that his next film, #PSPK27 will have Jacqueline Fernandez as one of the actresses and Arjun Rampal will be seen as the villain in the film. As of now there is no official information, let us wait for it.

Pooja Hegde In Chiranjeevi's Film:

Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought after stars in the south. It is all known knowledge that Mahesh will be seen in Chiranjeevi's 152 film. It is learned that Pooja Hegde is likely to play opposite Mahesh Babu in the movie.

Bheeshma Thank You Meet:

Nithiin and Rashmika starrer, Bheeshma has hit the theatres and is running successfully. The makers of the film has planned a thank you and it is going to be held on 29th February at Gurajada Kalakshetram, Vizag from 6:00 PM onwards.

