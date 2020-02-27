HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Bheeshma has hit the theatres very recently. Directed by Venky Kudumula and is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Swara Sagar Mahati is the music composer of the film. Nithiin pinned all his hopes on the film and he has been eagerly waiting for a decent hit. Bheeshma has met all the expectations and the movie is going great at the ticket windows. The collections are high not only in India but also abroad. Just have a look at the collections report. As per the sources, the film has minted a total of Rs 1.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Bheeshma got Rs 2 crore world wide.

Nizam – 7.23 crores

Ceeded – 2.68 crores

Guntur – 1.64 crores

East Godavari – 1.39 crores

West Godavari – 1.03 crores

Krishna – 1.15 crores

Nellore – 55 lakhs

Bheeshma’s 5 days AP/TG total share – 17.96 Crores

Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Raghu Babu, Naresh etc played their roles to the best. All the celebs from the filmy world are singing praises for the film. Recently, Pawan Kalyan met Nithiin and congratulated the entire team over the success of Bheeshma. Allu Arjun and Varun Teja also congratulated the people who worked hard for the success of the film.

