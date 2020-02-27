HYDERABAD: Anushka is one of the most popular actresses in the south. Currently, Anushka is busy with her upcoming movie, Nishabdam. The 'Sweety' of Tollywood is one of the powerful stars and she grabs the attention of everyone with her strong acting skills. She has a huge fan following in the south.

Anushka’s film, Nishabdham is going to hit the theatres on 2nd April, 2020. Anjali, Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas, Micheal Madsen and Shalini Pandey will be seen playing prominent roles in the film. Anushka will be seen as Sakshi, a mute artist.

The movie is touted to be a thriller and is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad are jointly producing the film and ‘Nishabdham’ is simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and English.

Anushka was last seen in Bhaagmathie and the fans of Anushka are eagerly waiting for her film. Besides acting, the news related to Anushka's marriage is a topic of discussion everywhere.

News broke out as Anushka has been engaged to an Indian cricketer. Recently, she ruled out all the rumours about her marriage and told that she will marry a person of her parent’s choice.

Now, one more rumour is doing rounds in the social media stating that she is going to marry the son of a famous director from Tollywood. As of now there is no official information let us wait for it.

