We Sakshi Post have come up with a few interesting filmy updates. Mahesh to act in Chiranjeevi’s film, Naga Chaitanya to start his production house, etc. Just give a look at the article to know more.

Mahesh To Act In Chiranjeevi's Film:

Tollywood super star, Mahesh Babu is likely to act in Chiranjeevi's film. Yes. Sources say that Mahesh has given green signal to share screen space with Chiranjeevi's movie which is going to be directed by Koratala Shiva. As per reports, Mahesh has given his 30 days call sheets for the movie. It is all known knowledge that Mahesh acted in Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu which has been directed by Koratala Shiva.