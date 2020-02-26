We Sakshi Post have come up with a few interesting filmy updates. Mahesh to act in Chiranjeevi’s film, Naga Chaitanya to start his production house, etc. Just give a look at the article to know more.
Mahesh To Act In Chiranjeevi's Film:
Tollywood super star, Mahesh Babu is likely to act in Chiranjeevi's film. Yes. Sources say that Mahesh has given green signal to share screen space with Chiranjeevi's movie which is going to be directed by Koratala Shiva. As per reports, Mahesh has given his 30 days call sheets for the movie. It is all known knowledge that Mahesh acted in Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu which has been directed by Koratala Shiva.
Naga Chaitanya To Start His Production House!
Tollywood young hero, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is likely to start a new banner to produce unique content and wants to encourage new talent. We all known that Nagarajuna has started Manam Enterprises banner and produces films. Rumours are doing rounds that Naga Chaitanya is going to produce a film in which Raj Tarun will be seen as the lead role.
Payal Rajput Wants Her Husband To Be...
Payal Rajput impressed audience with her bold acting skills in the film, RX100. Later, she acted in a couple of films. In an interview, Payal shared a few interesting things about her life. She said that her husband should understand her well and would marry a person from other than film industry.
Rana's Tremendous Transformation For The film!
Rana Daggubati is one of the stars who never steps back to experiment with his roles. His latest fim, Aranya has become the talk of the town. It is learned that Rana has lost nearly 30 kg of weight for the film. The movie is going to hit the theatres on April 2nd and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.
Chiranjeevi Gives Serious Warning!
Chiranjeevi is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film and recently, a look from the sets of the movie has been leaked. It seems that the makers of the movie have been disappointed as they wanted to release the look of Chiranjeevi on a special occasion. So, Chiranjeevi and Koratala Shiva have decided not to allow either mobiles or laptops to the sets.
