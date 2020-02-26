HYDERABAD: Tollywood most sought after actor, Prabhas is going to start one more film. Yeah! Prabhas is going to join his hands with the director, Nag Ashwin. The film is tentatively titled as #Prabhas21 and will be bankrolled under Vyjayanthi Films banner. Vyjayanthi production house is going to reach the milestone of 50 years of journey in the world of Telugu cinema very soon. The production house has been established by C.Aswani Dutt and it is one of the biggest film production houses in Tollywood.

On the professional front, Prabhas is busy with the shooting of his next film which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film. After Baahubali, Prabhas has come up with Saaho but the film didn't reach the audience. So, the fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting for something interesting from Prabhas.

We all know that Nag Ashwin is one of the finest directors in Tollywood and we wish he will come up with something out of the box content. Let us wait and see how Prabhas will be shown in the film.