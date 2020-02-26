HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero, Nithiin and super gorgeous diva, Rashmika acted in the film, ‘Bheeshma’. The movie has hit the theatres recently and it is going great at the ticket windows across the Telugu states. Venky Kudumula narrated the story in the cool manner and the film has all the elements needed for the movie to become a hit. Bheeshma is going successfully and is very soon going to join the million-dollar club. Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Anant Nag performed their best.

Now, the news is that everyone is singing praises for the film, Bheeshma. The mega family members are also in awe of this film. Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and congratulated the entire team.

