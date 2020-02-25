Venky Kudumula is one of the most happening directors in the Telugu film industry after two of his recent films made a success mark. After delivering two blockbusters back to back, it is quite natural that there will be a lot of attention on his next film.

According to latest reports, Prabhas' home production house UV Creations is going to bankroll Venky's next film. Earlier too there were talks in the industry that UV creations is looking forward to join hands with Venky ever since his directorial debut Chalo turned out to be super success. With Bheeshma too heading towards a blockbuster, UV Creations has locked in Venky for a popular hero.



Apart from this, there is also a buzz that the male lead in Venky Kudumula's next venture under UV creations is a well-known hero. However, is he Prabhas is the question? Well, if that is going to happen then Venky's next venture will surely impress audience and it will be a blockbuster again!



On the other hand, Prabhas is working for his 20th film alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead under Radha Krishna's direction (of Jil fame) in UV Creations banner.



