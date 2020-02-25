As Nani ringed in his 36th birthday yesterday, social media was flooded with the wishes. From his fans and followers to many popular faces from the industry not only poured birthday wishes, but also wished him good luck for his upcoming film 'HIT'. However, Vijay Deverakonda has not sent his birthday wishes so far. But why?



There are rumours floating in the internet that Vijay Deverakonda is actually unhappy with the 'Jersey' star. Some say that Vijay is upset with Nani because the latter is actually encouraging Vishwaksen to the core.



There was also news on how Vishwak made some comments on Vijay during promotions of Falaknuma Das. However, he later clarified that they are not about the Arjun Reddy star. Reportedly, since then the bond between Vijay and Vishwak is not going well. And that is the reason why Vijay is upset with Nani too for teaming up with him.



However, these are just rumours that are surfacing and the main reason is still not known. We really wonder if something of those sorts is really transpiring between Nani and Vijay.

