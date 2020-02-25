A 2018 thriller-crime drama 'Andhadhun' which was directed by Sriram Raghavan will soon see it's Telugu version.



During the promotions of his latest release Bheeshma, actor Nithiin confirmed that he will be reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the Telugu remake of Bollywood superhit film Andhadhun. The movie launch was followed by Puja ceremony which took place in Hyderabad on Monday. The film will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.



While the whole cast and crew of the remake are yet to be announced officially, the most interesting part is that who is going to play the role of Tabu. In the original film, Tabu was see playing a terrific role of a villain as she stunned everyone with her intriguing acting prowess.



According to latest reports, Nithiin and his team are trying for Tabu's dates and the actress is said to be demanding almost 1 Crore for her appearance in Telugu version. Is Tabu's demand due to her recent film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's success is what filmy folks are wondering.



There is also a buzz in the industry that makers of Andhudhun's remake have suggested the name of Anasuya for the role as she will be charging somewhere nearly 10 lakhs to do the role. But let's see who will be roped in for the role. Tabu or Anusuya?



