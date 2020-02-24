Wedding bells are ringing in the film industry again. Yes! We are talking about the wedding season in Tollywood. Not one, but two actors are set to tie the knot this summer.



We all are quite aware that the two handsome men of Tollywood, Nithiin and Nikhil Siddharta will be getting hitched in April. But the interesting here is that both of them will get married on the same day i.e., April 16th! Both the actors have picked the same date to begin their beautiful journey.



Tollywood fans will see their two favourite stars as grooms on the same day. Coming to the wedding venue, actor Nthin has picked Dubai as his destination while Nikhil will be tieing the knot in Hyderabad itself.



It is also a coincidence that both marriages happen to be love marriages. Nithin is entering into wedlock with Shalini Reddy Kandukuri, an MBA graduate from the UK. They will be getting married at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai. Nikhil will be entering into wedlock with a practising doctor, Dr Pallavi from Bhimavaram.



In one of the media interview, Nikhil mentioned that both of them picking the same date is a 'happy coincidence'. "Both of us had a good laugh about the fact that we both are getting hitched on the same day. In fact, when I wished Nithiin a happy married life, he jokingly said, 'Now our happy days are over'!", Nikhil said.



According to sources, both the families have started wedding preparations in full swing and we just can't wait for the pictures from the wedding of both the actors.



Stay tuned to Sakshi post for more scoops and updates!

Also Read: Actor Nithiin’s Engagement Pictures

Also Read: Bheeshma Box Office Collections: Nithiin’s Highest Opening!