HYDERABAD: Prince Mahesh Babu is enjoying the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie which came as Sankranti gift for all the fans won the hearts of not only Mahesh Babu's fans but also other filmy lovers. Directed by F2 director Anil Ravi Pudi and the film has all the commercial elements. The movie has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Vijayshanti, Prakash Raj, Satyadev, Naresh and Rajendra Prasad were seen in key roles.

Now, the news is that Mahesh is going to do a Parasuram's film. Parasuram, an Indian screenwriter and director who is well known for his works, Yuvatha, Solo, Sarocharu and needless to say about his directorial, Geetha Govindam which has made everyone go gaga over the film.

Sources say that Parusuram has already narrated the story to Mahesh and now he gave green signal. Earlier, Mahesh wanted to do Vami Paidipally's film but due to unknown reasons, he is in a plan to do Parusuram's film. Kiara Advani who played opposite Mahesh in ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ film has been roped as the female lead in this film as well. So, we have to wait and see how Parasuram is going to show Mahesh in his film.

