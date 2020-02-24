By B.Priyadarshini

Sreemukhi the small screen diva is one of the most talented and sought after anchors in Television. She captivates everyone with her anchoring skills and makes everyone stick to the TV sets. She not only impressed audience with her strong anchoring skills but also stunned all and sundry with her dancing skills. She acted as host for various programmes. She participated in Bigg Boss Season 3 Telugu and emerged as the runner of the show but won the hearts of the people. She got a huge fan following in the south. Today, we would like to bring some stylish looks of Sreemukhi.

Sreemukhi is one of the celebs who has the power to pull off any look. Be it a desi ensemble or a party number, she carries it in her own style and makes everyone speak about her style. Sreemukhi was seen donning lehenga outfits and desi numbers; she looked classy in each and every look. So, girls who want to dress for any pujas or traditional parties, just get some style cues from Sreemukhi's style dairy.