Hyderabad: A romantic-comedy with a social message, 'Bheeshma' was released on February 21, Friday. Featuring south superstar Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has succeeded in impressing the audience in the Telugu states.



According to trade experts, Bheeshma has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office.



According to reports, Venky Kudumula directorial made an estimated collection of around Rs. six crores at the worldwide box office on its third day of release. The film has crossed the 18-crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first weekend.



Bheeshma has become the biggest opener in Nithiin career by minting Rs 6.5 crore on the first day. Overall, it has collected Rs 12 crore worldwide in two days.



If the movie goes well at the same pace, it might emerge as one of the biggest successes in the career of its lead actors, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna.



Produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Bheeshma also stars Hebah Patel, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles. While the music of Bheeshma is composed by Sagar Mahati, the cinematography is handled by Sai Sriram and editing by Navin Nooli.

Also Read: Bheeshma Box Office Collections: Nithiin’s Highest Opening!