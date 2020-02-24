HYDERABAD: Stylish Star Allu Arjun who has been eagerly waiting for a hit after ‘Na Peru Surya Na Illu India’ has finally tasted success with the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The movie which has been released for Sankranti turned as a blockbuster. Helmed by Trivikram and is jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna. Thaman scored music for the film.

Post Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Bunny is busy with a couple of films. Now, the actor is shooting for #AA20, directed by Sukumar. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the movie.

Sources say that the shooting of the film will take place in the forests of Kerala in the the first week of March. It is learned that Allu Arjun will be seen in dual role and it is not new for Sukumar to show his hero in the different manner. So, let us wait and see how, Sukumar is going to present Allu Arjun. It is said that Allu Arjun is learning Chittoor slang. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for the film. Let us wait and see how the film is going to be.

