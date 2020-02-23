We all know that Pawan Kalyan and Tamannaah worked together in a film, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu and it was directed by creative director, Puri Jagannadh.

On the professional front, Tamannaah is busy with the shooting of her next film, ‘Seetimaarr’ along with Gopichand. The story of the film is going to be based on a sport and she will be seen as the coach. Sampath Nandi is the director of the film.

On other hand, Power Star, Pawan Kalyan is making his re-entry into Tollywood with the film which is a remake of Bollywood movie, Pink.

