Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is currently busy with RRR shooting, which is an upcoming period action drama directed by SS Rajamouli.



Reportedly, the star director Trivikram has joined hands with Jr NTR for his next project which is tentatively titled as NTR 30. After delivering a blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo starring Allu Arjun, Trivikram is expected to win hearts again.



Talking about the lead actress in NTR 30, earlier the names of Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna were roped in. But according to latest reports, there is a huge buzz in the industry that Samantha Akkineni might play the female lead in the film.



It is not for the first time that Samantha and Jr NTR has collaborated with director Trivikram. Samantha has earlier worked with him in films like A..Aa, S/o Sathyamurthy and Atharintiki Daredi, while Jr NTR has collaborated with the filmmaker for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.



Talking about Samantha Akkineni and Jr NTR, the duo earlier shared screen space in Janatha Garage, Rabhasa, Ramayya Vasthavayya and Brindavanam.



However, there is no official announcement yet from the makers of the movie. Fans and followers are eagerly waiting for the cast to get finalised.



NTR 30 will be produced under Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR arts. The film is expected to go on floors from May and will release in April 2021.

Also Read: Jr NTR Turns Singer For This Movie