HYDERABAD: Power Star Pawan Kalyan who took a brief hiatus from acting is back. He was busy strategising political career but now he wanted to pursue his acting career as well. It is all knowledge that Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Telugu remake of criticially acclaimed Bollywood movie, Pink. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor and it is produced by Sriram Venu. Dialogues are penned by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Sources say that the film has been titled as 'Vakeel Saab'. Let us wait and see what Pawan Kalyan is going to give for the audience.

As per the latest update, the second schedule has been started today in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. A set has been erected to shoot the court scenes.

