HYDERABAD: SS Rajamouli, a very big name in the world of cinema. The Tollywood director got recognition for his creative work from all the corners and he has achieved a pan India fame with the film ‘Baahubali’. He keeps every detail about cinema in mind and never compromises with the quality of work. His films till date were blockbusters and each movie has its own importance.

It is all known knowledge that SS Rajamouli is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, RRR. The movie is made on a high budget and everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of the film. The movie is set in the backdrop of pre-independent era in which Ram Charan and Jr.NTR will be seen in the lead roles as Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen as the female leads opposite Charan and Tarak.

The film is going to be released on January 8. Now, the news is that Google has shocked everyone and especially SS Rajamouli. Going by the details, if we type who is the director of RRR in Google, along with Rajamouli, Sanjay Patil name is also visible but there is no information about this name.