Venky Kudumala's directorial venture, 'Bheeshma' is doing a good business at the box office and minting decent numbers. Starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic-comedy earned Rs 6.4 crores worldwide on its opening day which is the highest opening in Nithiin's career in both the Telugu states.



Now, the day 2 collection buzz is out and as expected, the Nithiin starrer witnessed growth at the box office. The film has reportedly collected Rs 3.5 crores worldwide on its second day.



