Venky Kudumala's directorial venture, 'Bheeshma' is doing a good business at the box office and minting decent numbers. Starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic-comedy earned Rs 6.4 crores worldwide on its opening day which is the highest opening in Nithiin's career in both the Telugu states.
Now, the day 2 collection buzz is out and as expected, the Nithiin starrer witnessed growth at the box office. The film has reportedly collected Rs 3.5 crores worldwide on its second day.
Check out Nithiin’s latest tweet here !
Over all two days collections at the box office is:
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - 8.5 crores
Worldwide Collections - 9 crores
Besides packing the film with plenty of laughs, director Venky Kudumula managed to deliver a social message regarding organic farming. Nithiin and Rashmika shine in their respective roles and their chemistry is already winning many hearts.
Produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Bheeshma also stars Hebah Patel, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles. While the music of Bheeshma is composed by Sagar Mahati, the cinematography is handled by Sai Sriram and editing by Navin Nooli.
Also Read: ‘Bheeshma’ Twitter Review: Entertaining, Engaging And Film With A Message