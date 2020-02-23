HYDERABAD: With each passing day, the collections for Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ is increasing and there is no stoppage for it. Stylish star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde shared screen space with each other and it was directed by maverick director, Trivikram. Thanks to music director, Thaman for composing such wonderful tunes.

Allu Arvind and S Radha Krishna jointly produced the film. The movie which has been released after Mahesh's ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ faced a tough competition but emerged as winner. The third film which Trivikram and Bunny have collaborated with each other has given a tremendous success for both of them. Earlier, Julayi and S/o Sathyamurthy also went great at the ticket windows. Now, let us have a look at the 41 day collections.

Nizam – Rs 44.70 Cr

Guntur – Rs 11.14 Cr

Ceeded – Rs 18.22 Cr

East Godavari – Rs 11.41 Cr

West Godavari – Rs 8.93 Cr

Nellore – Rs 4.71 Cr

Krishna – Rs 10.76 Cr

Karanataka – Rs 9.23 Cr

Kerala – Rs 1.17 Cr

ROI – Rs 1.44 Cr

OS – Rs 18.35 Cr

The total amount that the film has earned worldwide is Rs. 159.90 cr shares.

Now, just look at the few tweets in which the theatres are showing full and the collections are going high even after 43 days of release.