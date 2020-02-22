On the professional front, Anushka played a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Now, the fans of Anushka are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film, Nishabdham. She is going to share screen space opposite Madhavan. Hemant Madhukar is the director of the film and it is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad. The film is touted to be a thriller and it is going to hit the theatres on 2nd April 2020. Anjali, Subba raju, Avasarala Srinivas, Micheal Madsen and Shalini Pandey will be seen in key roles. Anushka will be seen as Sakshi, a mute artist.

Let us wait and see how the film is going to be. We all know that Anushka has that power to captivate the audience with her strong acting skills. On other hand, Madhavan is also one of the strongest actors in South.