HYDERABAD: Sri Reddy has released a new video on You Tube on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. She quoted the video as it is purely based on her love towards Lord Shiva. Can we say this as the other side of Sri Reddy? Obviously, a big Yes. She was seen as an Agora in the song and performed the song with much involvement. A few section of people sang praises whereas the other section of people trolled Sri Reddy. Just have a look at the video.
Sri Reddy is one of the actresses in Tollywood who raised her voice against casting couch in Tollywood. She passed bold statements on the actors and producers of Tollywood. Sri Reddy always stays in news with her comments on the stars of Tollywood. Recently, a case has been filed on Sri Reddy for making derogatory statements on the other star, Karate Kalyani.
