HYDERABAD: Sri Reddy has released a new video on You Tube on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. She quoted the video as it is purely based on her love towards Lord Shiva. Can we say this as the other side of Sri Reddy? Obviously, a big Yes. She was seen as an Agora in the song and performed the song with much involvement. A few section of people sang praises whereas the other section of people trolled Sri Reddy. Just have a look at the video.