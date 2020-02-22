HYDERABAD: Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starring, Sarileru Neekevvaru has hit the theatres for this Sankranti. Anil Ravipudi who scored back to back hits directed this movie and tasted success once again. He showed Mahesh in a different angle and the film was received well by the audience and especially the mass audience.

Coming to the collections, the movie turned out as a blockbuster and broke many records. The film faced a tough competition from ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ but still there was no stoppage for Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie scored damn good opening day collection and broke the record of Baahubali 2: The conclusion. The film has completed its one month and during this time, the movie minted more than 133 crore share in just 37 days. The total gross amount that the film has scored is more than 210 crores. The movie earned highest openings than Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Just have a look at the collection report in various places:

Nizam:39 cr

Ceeded:15.5 cr

East Godavari: 10.6 cr

West Godavari:7.57 cr

Nellore: 4.02 cr

Krishna: 8.82 cr

Guntur: 9.87 cr

ROI: 10.02 cr

Gulf: 1.25 cr

Australia: 0.9 cr

Singapore: 0.4 cr

London: 0.35 cr

ROW: 0.56 cr

The movie Sarileru Neekevvaru which has been released for this Sankranti emerged out as a blockbuster and Mahesh has broken his own records.

