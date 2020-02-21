HYDERABAD: Stylish star Allu Arjun is enjoying the success of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' and on other hand, Bunny is busy with the shooting of his next film under the direction of Tollywood's creative director, Sukumar. The 20th film of Allu Arjun is raising expectations all around and the film is going to be the collaboration of Allu Ajrun and Sukumar for the third time after Arya and Arya 2. The movie is going to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The story of the film is going to be about red sanders smuggling in the forests. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady opposite Allu Arjun. Vijay Sethupati will be seen in a key role. The story is set in the backdrops of Rayalseema and Nellore.

Now, the news is that Allu Arjun is likely to play a hero with negative shade in the film. On an overall note, it is learned that Allu Arjun will be shown in a rugged look and he will be playing the role of a lorry driver. Rashmika Mandanna, the super gorgeous actress of Tollywood will be seen opposite Allu Arjun and she is likely to play the role of a forest officer.

Currently, the makers of the movie are planning to shoot high octane sequences in the forests of Nellore and Chittoor districts. Devi Sri Prasad is going to score the music for the film. Allu Arjun is the star who never steps back to experiment with his look.

