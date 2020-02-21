HYDERABAD: Is it new for popular filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma to make strong comments on his social media? Obviously, a big No. Recently, the director took to his Twitter and tweeted as the world is evolving and commented on Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela's decision to have a career in adult entertainment industry. The 23-year-old girl has been adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw. Reports say that she also would love to work in a strip club once she obtains her stripper license.

After knowing the news, RGV tweeted as,