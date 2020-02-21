HYDERABAD: Is it new for popular filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma to make strong comments on his social media? Obviously, a big No. Recently, the director took to his Twitter and tweeted as the world is evolving and commented on Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela's decision to have a career in adult entertainment industry. The 23-year-old girl has been adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw. Reports say that she also would love to work in a strip club once she obtains her stripper license.
After knowing the news, RGV tweeted as,
On professional front, Ram Gopal Varma is busy with the works of . Earlier, he created much controversy with the film, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu. The story of the film has been about the current political situation in Andhra Pradesh. RGV is also working on to direct a film on Disha incident which took place recently in Hyderabad.
