HYDERABAD: Vidya Nirvana, the daughter of Tollywood star Manchu Lakshmi who is an actress, host, producer, philanthropist and many more to add, has been the talk of the town from quite a few days. A You Tube channel with the name ‘Chitti Chilakamma’ has been created by Lakshmi Manchu to share her experiences with all the moms. The videos which have been posted on this channel features Lakshmi Manchu and her daughter Vidya Nirvana. Truly, we can say Vidya Nirvana as a super kid and she is going to do wonders in the coming future. Thanks to Lakshmi Manchu who is helping out the moms in solving the problems related to the kids.

Today, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the makers of ‘Chitti Chilakamma’ have come up with a video, in which we could see Vidya Nirvana singing the song ‘Aigiri Nandini’, a devotional song. See how Vidya Nirvana is enjoying while singing the song. Just click the video and enjoy.