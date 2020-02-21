HYDERABAD: ‘Bheeshma’ has hit the screens today and we think this film is going to turn the fate of Nithiin. Young hero Nithiin who has been eagerly waiting for a decent hit will surely taste the success with ‘Bheeshma’. Venky Kudumula the director of the film narrated the story in a very interesting manner and it is going to be a full meal treat for not only Nithiin's fans but also movie lovers.

The premier shows started in US and audience are expressing their opinions through social media. Twitterati says that the film is good and is having a perfect dose of comedy. The trailer, teaser and songs which have been released have raised the expectations on the film. Let us have a look at the Twitter reviews.