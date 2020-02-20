This isn't her first Telugu film. She had made her acting debut with a Telugu movie, "Run Raja Run", in 2014. "For me, Tollywood was fate. Tollywood was that key which unlocked my door at the time when I was discovering this new side of me. After the release of 'Run Raja Run', the kind of appreciation, adoration, and applause I received; it was all organic and natural for me to continue my journey in the industry," she said. After featuring in Hindi film "Zid" in 2014, she didn't take up any other Bollywood project after that. "We shot 'Zid' before 'Run Raja Run', however, it released after. After the release of 'Run Raja Run', I was quite occupied down south," she said. (IANS)