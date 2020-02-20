Jr NTR has a huge fan base in the Telugu states. He is a crowd-pulling star, who makes people want to watch a movie even if his screen time is at its minimum. Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, has been basking in the success of Bigil. He had recently turned singer for his upcoming movie called Master. He sang the Song Kutty Story, that has taken the internet by storm.

For the Telugu version of the movie, the producer Mahesh S Koneru has planned to rope in Jr NTR to sing the song. Now that the song has already taken the Tamil audience by storm, it is time for Jr NTR fans to see this singer side to Jr NTR. This is a day of joy for Vijay Fans and Jr NTR fans.

Jr NTR 2020 is a year setting him up for many blockbuster hits that are to come up in the coming year. RRR and NTR 30 are two of the most awaited ones among the lot.

