HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Viakunthapurramloo is breaking all the records. There are no words to describe how well the film is going on at the ticket windows. The movie which has been released for this Sankranti emerged out as a winner. After six weeks, there is no stoppage for the collections and the theatres in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing full bookings.

Thanks to Wizard of the words, Trivikram for giving such a wonderful story. He narrated the story in a much stylish manner and the story suited Bunny well. After Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy, Trivikram and Allu Arjun have collaborated for the third time. Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Navdeep played key roles in the film. The movie became a non-Baahubali hit and is breaking all the records. The sixth week rampage is still continuing.

The music scored by Thaman is incredible. The songs, Samajavaragamana, Butta Bomma, Ramulo Ramula and Sitharala Siripadu have created history and the songs are still trending on YouTube.

