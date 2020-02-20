HYDERABAD: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Bheeshma’ is going to hit the theatres on 21st February. Before the release of the movie, the makers of the movie have released the making video to raise curiosity among the audience about the film. The trailer, teaser and songs which have been released so far have won the hearts of the people.

Bheehsma is directed by Venky Kudumala and is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Mahati Swara Sagar scored the music for the film.