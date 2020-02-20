B.Priyadarshini

HYDERABAD: Anasuya Bharadwaj, does this name needs any introduction? A big No, isn't it? Yeah! Can be called as the ruling queen on small screen? Obviously, Yes. The super cool anchor also scored good marks on acting scale on big screen. She proved her mettle and emerged out as strong actor. With each passing day, one could notice a drastic transformation in 'Rangammatha' of Tollywood. Besides, acting, the 'Kathanam' star is also very particular about her saratorial choices and she has the power to carry every ensemble with much grace and confidence. Let us go through the style file of this 'Jabardasth'anchor.

Anasuya Bharadwaj picked a traditional outfit for the show Prathi Roju Pandage and looked pretty. She donned a peach coloured lehenga and teamed it up with a matching blouse and contrast hued dupatta. She was seen donning lehenga outfits many times.