HYDERABAD: Anasuya Bharadwaj, does this name needs any introduction? A big No, isn't it? Yeah! Can be called as the ruling queen on small screen? Obviously, Yes. The super cool anchor also scored good marks on acting scale on big screen. She proved her mettle and emerged out as strong actor. With each passing day, one could notice a drastic transformation in 'Rangammatha' of Tollywood. Besides, acting, the 'Kathanam' star is also very particular about her saratorial choices and she has the power to carry every ensemble with much grace and confidence. Let us go through the style file of this 'Jabardasth'anchor.
Anasuya Bharadwaj picked a traditional outfit for the show Prathi Roju Pandage and looked pretty. She donned a peach coloured lehenga and teamed it up with a matching blouse and contrast hued dupatta. She was seen donning lehenga outfits many times.
Elegance and Grace are the two words which would describe Anasuya. Yes... Be it a traditional number or a contemporary one, she nails the look with much perfection.
See how Anasuya has given modifications to the six-yard wonder piece. Oh! my dear fashion freaks get some style cues from this beauty. OMG! Each and every look is incredible. She gave perfect dose of accessories to up her look.
Anasuya also chooses to wear modern outfits and truly saying, she looks damn beautiful. Here is the proof.
How are the looks of Anasuya? Aren't they cool, classy and gorgeous. Yeah! Words definitely fall short to praise this star.
