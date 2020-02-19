HYDERABAD: Karate Kalyani filed a case against the actress Sri Reddy for making controversial comments against her at Cyber Crime police station. In a Facebook live video, Sri Reddy passed derogatory comments on Karate Kalyani. Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad speaking to a news paper told that they will take action against this issue and said that they will write to Facebook to turn down the video.

Police filed a case under Section 67 of Information Technology Act and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) under IPC.

It is not new for Sri Reddy to be in news by making controversial statements. She never steps back to speak her mind.

