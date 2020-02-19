HYDERABAD: Kiara Advani is one of the popular faces in both Tollywood and Bollywood. She acted in various Bollywood films and forayed into Tollywood with Mahesh Babu’s movie, Bharat Ane Nenu and also acted opposite Ram Charan in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The sizzling star who stays active on social media shared a bold photo. She stunned all and sundry with her hot photograph. Daboo Ratnani, the celebrity and fashion photographer made the bold photoshoot of the diva.
Also Read: Police Case Filed On Sri Reddy
The other stars who are going to be featured on Daboo Ratnani’s calendar are:
On the professional front, the actress is quite busy with a couple of films. Kiara tasted success with the film, Kabir Singh which is a Telugu remake of Arjun Reddy. She performed her best in the movie, Kabir Singh and won accolades from all the corners.
Currently, the actress is working with Ashkay Kumar in the film, Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is going to be a comedy horror movie and it is produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.
Also Read: Cute Moment: Ram Charan Special Wishes To His First Love