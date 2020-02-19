HYDERABAD: Tollywood handsome hunk, Prabhas is busy with the shooting of his next untitled film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is learned that his film is going to be shot in three languages Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The movie is jointly produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations.

All the fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting to witness their 'Darling's' film. After scoring a blockbuster with Baahubali series, Prabhas failed to recreate his mark with Saaho.

Now, the news is that Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has readied a script for Prabhas. Yeah! It is likely that Sandeep is eagerly waiting for the approval from Prabhas. If everything goes well, then we can except something out of the box stuff from Sandeep. And we can also get a chance to see Prabhas in a complete different avatar. Let us wait and see how things are going to materialise.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s Special Tweet On ‘Samajavaragamana’

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s Heroine Shocks Everyone With Her Bold Photo!

Sandeep created history with the film, Arjun Reddy in which Vijay Deverakonda played a lead role. The movie has changed the fate of both director and hero. Sandeep also directed Kabir Singh in Hindi which is the Telugu remake of Arjun Reddy.