Tollywood superstar Nithiin's upcoming movie 'Bheeshma' has already impressed the audience with its romantic teaser and couple of foot-tapping tunes. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.



The makers of the movie unveiled it's theatrical trailer on Monday, which showcased that the film is not just a romance-comedy drama, but has a high-octane action, interesting premise and a social message regarding organic crops.



Watch Bheeshma's official trailer, which promises that the movie has enough entertainment to offer.