Tollywood superstar Nithiin's upcoming movie 'Bheeshma' has already impressed the audience with its romantic teaser and couple of foot-tapping tunes. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.
The makers of the movie unveiled it's theatrical trailer on Monday, which showcased that the film is not just a romance-comedy drama, but has a high-octane action, interesting premise and a social message regarding organic crops.
Watch Bheeshma's official trailer, which promises that the movie has enough entertainment to offer.
Talking about the trailer, the first half of the 2-minute long trailer highlights Nithiin as a frustrated youngster named Bheeshma who is eager to find his ladylove. Eventually, he falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna’s character who happens to be an employee in his organic foods company. The trailer is filled with all ingredients of an entertainer – romance, glamour, fights, and a strong theme.
While the music of the film is composed by Sagar Mahati, the cinematography is handled by Sai Sriram. Produced by Naga Vamsi, the film is scheduled to release on 21st February 2020.
Also Read: Actor Nithiin’s Engagement Pictures